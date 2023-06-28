18 IAS, HAS officers transferred in Himachal administrative reshuffle

In a major administrative reshuffle, the Himachal Pradesh government has transferred nine Indian Administrative Service (IAS) and nine Himachal Pradesh Administrative Service (HAS) officers. The Himachal Pradesh government has transferred nine Indian Administrative Service (IAS) and nine Himachal Pradesh Administrative Service (HAS) officers in a major reshuffle. (HT file photo)

Mansi Sahay Thakur, a 2009-batch IAS officer, awaiting posting has been appointed labour commissioner-cum-director, employment.

Rohan Chand Thakur, also awaiting posting, has been posted as managing director, Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC), replacing Sandeep Kumar, who has been transferred as special secretary, technical education.

Also read: Will urge Centre to make drug laws harsher: Himachal governor

Director, industries, Rakesh Kumar Prajapati shall hold additional charge of MD, General Industries Corporation Ltd (GIC), while special secretary, education, Pankaj Rai has been relieved of the additional charge of special secretary, planning. Shubh Karan Singh shall function as special chief executive officer, HIMURJA. Earlier, he was posted as special secretary, technical education, with additional charge of CEO, HIMURJA.

Amit Kumar, director, personnel and finance, HP Power Corporation Ltd, has been shifted on the same post in the HP Electricity Board Ltd and shall continue to hold additional charge of additional controller of stores, industries. Shivam Pratap Singh, additional deputy commissioner, Shimla, goes as director, personnel and finance, HP Power Corporation Ltd, while MD GIC Abhishek Verma has been posted as the ADC, Shimla.

HAS officer and Shimla municipal commissioner Ashish Kumar Kohli has been posted as the secretary, State Transport Authority-cum-additional commissioner, transport, replacing Hemis Negi who goes as director, agriculture marketing board, with additional charge of project director, Prakritik Kheti Khushal Kisan Yojna.

Additional director, health and family welfare, Rajiv Kumar has been posted as additional principal private secretary-cum-additional secretary to the chief minister with additional charge of secretary-cum-CEO of Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board, relieving Dile Ram.

MD, Agriculture Marketing Board, Naresh Thakur has been transferred as additional director, transport (lead agency/road safety) and Bhupender Kumar MD, MILKFED, as municipal commissioner, Shimla. Tashi Sandup, additional director, Ayush, shall also hold additional charge of additional director, health and family welfare.

The general manager (administrative/project) in special purpose vehicle (SPV), Shimla Smart City Ltd, Ajit Kumar Bhardwaj, shall hold additional charge of director, HP Institute of Public Administration (HIPA).

HIPA director Jyoti Rana goes as ADM (Protocol), Shimla relieving Rahul Chauhan of the additional charge.

Additional director, transport (lead agency/road safety), Vikas Sood has been shifted as MD, MILKFED.