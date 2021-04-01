Major fire at Dadumajra dumping ground leaves many breathless

A major fire broke out around 2pm on Wednesday at the dumping ground in Dadumajra , fumes of which triggered breathing problems among many people living in the areas nearby.

Thick smoke engulfed the area, leading to poor visibility that caused inconvenience not only to commuters but also to residents staying in close vicinity — Dadumajra , Sector 38 (West), Sector 25 and Dhanas.

Residents complained of irritation in throat and burning sensation in the eyes.

Eight fire tenders were pressed into service to douse the fire.

The cause of the blaze remained unknown so far, but officials on the ground said some waste material caught fire, which was spread further with the winds and soon engulfed a significant portion of the dumping ground.

Anil Kumar Garg, chief fire officer, said, “The operation to bring the fire under control is on. The methane gas emitted from the garbage is highly inflammable, which led to a fire at the dumping ground. The waste material, including plastic, is still burning that is why it is taking so much time.”

Similar incidents were reported at the same spot in October 2020, 2017 and 2016 as well.

‘No corrective measure taken despite repeated plaints’

“The repeated incidents of fire at the dumping ground make it more difficult for us to reside here. Our houses get filled with smoke and stench. The government has failed us time and again and no corrective measure has been taken despite repeated requests and complaints to the authorities,” Dyal Krishan, president, Dadumajra Dumping Site Joint Action Committee, said.

“We have submitted complaints to the authorities repeatedly, but no action has been taken. The smoke billowing from the dumping ground brought down visibility, making it difficult to drive,” said Nitin, a resident of Dhanas.

Activist takes to Twitter, questions governance

A green warrior, Paveela Bali, took to Twitter after the fire was reported at the dumping ground.

In a tweet tagging the Prime Minister and his office, Bali wrote, “Honourable @narendramodi @PMOIndia we demand the resignation of @KirronKherBJP and dissolution of @ChandigarhAdmin and @MCChandigarh ,I have never tagged you before but I hope you will understand that this orphan called #chandigarh needs Better governance.if u care for chd RT. (sic)”