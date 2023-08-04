Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Fire ravages grocery shop in Dhakoli

Fire ravages grocery shop in Dhakoli

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
Aug 04, 2023 02:34 AM IST

Pramod Kumar Mangala, owner of the grocery store in Dhakoli, had downed the shutters on Wednesday night as per routine before returning home and was alerted about the fire the next morning

Goods worth lakhs were damaged after a major fire broke out at a grocery shop in MS Enclave, Dhakoli village, on Thursday.

It took three fire tenders four hours to control the fire. (HT Photo)
It took three fire tenders four hours to control the flames.

As per information, Pramod Kumar Mangala, owner of the grocery store, had downed the shutters on Wednesday night as per routine before returning home.

On Thursday morning, he received information that smoke was billowing out of the showroom. By the time he reached the spot, flames had completely engulfed the ground floor of the three-storey building. The fire had also spread to the adjoining electrical shop that was also damaged.

Mangala alerted the fire department that pressed three fire tenders into service and cordoned off the area. Fire officer Jaswant Singh said as per preliminary investigation, the fire appeared to have been triggered by a short-circuit.

Sign out