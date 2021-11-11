Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Major fire breaks out at automobile unit near Doraha
chandigarh news

Major fire breaks out at automobile unit near Doraha

Two oil tankers/trucks parked in the premises also caught fire, but no casualty was reported. The reason behind the fire is yet to be ascertained
Fire broke out at R&R Udyog Pvt Ltd, which deals in automobiles , near Doraha on Wednesday evening and over 60 tonnes of furnish oil stored in the unit went up in flames.
Fire broke out at R&R Udyog Pvt Ltd, which deals in automobiles , near Doraha on Wednesday evening and over 60 tonnes of furnish oil stored in the unit went up in flames.
Published on Nov 11, 2021 01:17 AM IST
Copy Link
By HT Correspondent

A major fire broke out at R&R Udyog Pvt Ltd, which deals in automobiles , near Doraha (21km from Ludhiana) on Wednesday evening and over 60 tonnes of furnish oil stored in the unit went up in flames.

Two oil tankers/trucks parked in the premises also caught fire, but no casualty was reported. The reason behind the fire is yet to be ascertained.

The fire broke out at around 6.30 pm and fire tenders from Khanna, Samrala and Ludhiana city were rushed to the spot.

Khanna fire station officer Yashpal Rai Gomi said that two fire tenders each from Khanna, Samrala and Ludhiana were rushed to the spot and foam solution is being used to douse the flames.

The fire fighting operation was on till the filing of this report.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, November 11, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out