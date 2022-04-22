Major fire breaks out at Doraha mill

Raw material and finished goods worth lakhs were reduced to ash after a major blaze broke out at the Kaur Sain Spinning Mill’s godown in Doraha on Thursday.

The fire broke out at around 8.30am when the unit was operational. However, no casualty was reported as the godown is situated at one side of the factory. The fire fighting operation continued for over nine hours and the flames were doused by 6pm.

Panic gripped the area as black plumes of smoke were spotted rising from the spinning mill. Seven fire tenders from Khanna, Samrala and Ludhiana were rushed to the spot to control the flames. Firefighters said the flames spread rapidly as a large amount of polyester (a petroleum product) and cotton was stored in the godown. The heat and dense smoke also added to the firefighters’ difficulties as they were unable to enter the burning building. Multiple holes were drilled into the building and water was sprinkled over it from different directions. It is suspected that the fire broke out due to a short circuit.

Khanna Fire Station Officer (FSO) Yashpal Rai Gomi said three fire tenders from Ludhiana and two each from Samrala and Khanna were dispatched to the spot. The tenders had been refilled at least 70 times till the time of filing the report.

Gomi said fire arrangements were made inside the factory and water was also available through the hydrant system. Even after dousing the flames at around 6pm, two fire tenders have been stationed at the unit as a precautionary step, if the flames ignite again.

Payal sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Deepjot Kaur also reached the spot to oversee the firefighting operation.

Two more factories go up in flames

Keeping firefighters on their toes, two other fire incidents were reported at a textile unit in the Kohara area and at a garment unit on Bahadurke Road.No casualty was reported at either spot, but goods and machinery perished. Short circuits are suspected to have caused the blazes.

In the first incident, fire broke out at Golden Textile in the Kohara area at around 9pm on Wednesday. Sub-fire officer (SFO) Atish Rai said workers tried to douse the flames with the help of fire extinguisher, but to no avail. Four fire tenders, including two each from Samrala and Ludhiana, were rushed to the spot and the firefighting operation continued for over three hours.

The second incident took place at Shri Bhagwati Hosiery Mills on Bahadurke Road at around 3.45am on Thursday. The security guard raised the alarm after which six fire tenders from different stations rushed to the spot. Firefighters said there were inadequate fire arrangements at the unit.

Leading fireman Rajinder Singh said as it was dark, firefighters had trouble dousing the flames, and the operation continued for over three hours.