Wednesday, Jul 24, 2024
Major fire breaks out at scrap yard in Payal

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Jul 24, 2024 05:04 AM IST

A major fire broke out at a scrap yard in the Payal area of Khanna on Tuesday early morning hours. The fire started around 1:30am, causing panic in the vicinity. Initially, a fire tender from Doraha was called to the scene. However, due to the severity of the blaze, additional fire engines from Khanna were also dispatched. The fire was finally brought under control around 10:30am.

Fireman Sukhdeep Singh reported that scrap was being loaded into trucks at the time of the incident. Two trucks were already loaded, and the third was scheduled for loading on Tuesday morning. Suddenly, a fire broke out in the scrap yard. The owner and his employees initially tried to control the fire themselves, but when they couldn’t, they alerted the fire department.

Sukhdeep Singh stated that three fire engines from Khanna and one from Doraha were used to control the blaze. Eight to nine tankers were required to supply water. The firefighting efforts were hampered by difficulties in refilling the water tankers, as there were no water sources nearby. This resulted in a nine-hour struggle to contain the fire.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Major fire breaks out at scrap yard in Payal
