Blaze at Mohali eatery

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
Jun 13, 2023 01:27 AM IST

The fire broke out in a Pizza shop named Pizza Hubb in Mohali after one of the two LPG cylinders at the eatery caught fire

A major fire gutted a private restaurant at Mauli Road, Sohana, after one of the two LPG cylinders at the eatery caught fire around 1.10 pm on Monday. However, nobody was injured.

The smoke-filled restaurant after a fire broke out around 1pm in Mohali on Monday. (HT File)
The smoke-filled restaurant after a fire broke out around 1pm in Mohali on Monday. (HT File)

The fire was controlled after a 25 minutes operation in which two fire tenders were used to douse the flames which gutted the shop furniture and kitchen equipment, causing a loss of around a lakh.

According to the fire officials, the fire broke out in a Pizza shop named Pizza Hubb which was divided in two parts with a wooden plywood separating the dining area for the customers and the kitchen.

“Both the cylinders were kept at the back side of the restaurant in the kitchen. Since major smoke engulfed the shop, we couldn’t enter from the front and rather had to make a hole on the back side wall. The fire was doused after the firemen targeted the cylinders from the hole following which our team entered the shop after the smoke and flames settled. The cylinders were taken out of the shop and were brought to the fire station to control further damage,” Jaswinder Singh, Fire Station Officer, Mohali said.

Another officer said the shop located in a narrow market could have posed risk to the neighbouring shops, including a chemist shop or a photostat shop.

“The staff used both the LPG cylinders which were for domestic use and not for commercial purpose. We received a call around 1.18 pm following which our fire tenders reached there. The staff and the customers had already left the shop before we reached the spot. There could have been a fatal blast due to LPG cylinders”, another fire officer said.

Tuesday, June 13, 2023
