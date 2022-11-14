Major highways closed after snowfall, rains in J&K

Rains and snow lashed many parts of Jammu and Kashmir prompting the closure of the Srinagar-Leh highway and Mughal road, officials said Monday.

The officials of the meteorological department (MeT) said that the rains began in the plains post-midnight on Monday while light to moderate snowfall was also recorded in mountains, including the ski resort of Gulmarg in north Kashmir, Sonamarg areas in central Kashmir and near Pir Ki Gali.

Traffic officials said that the Srinagar-Leh highway was closed after the snowfall in central Kashmir’s Sonamarg, while the Mughal road was closed due to snowfall in Pir Ki Gali connecting south Kashmir to Poonch and Rajouri districts of Jammu.

“Srinagar-Jammu national highway was open for the traffic in the morning, though rains continued in many parts,” the traffic officials added.

“Traffic plying on Jammu-Srinagar NHW. Mughal road and Srinagar-Sonamarg-Gumri road closed for vehicular movement due to fresh snowfall,” the traffic department said in a tweet, adding, “Intermittent shooting stones started at Panthyal on Jammu Srinagar NHW.”

The Srinagar-Jammu highway was closed temporarily during the day between Chanderkot and Banihal due to shooting stones and mudslides. The traffic officials later said that traffic was restored after the road was cleared of the blockades.

“All the affected stretches have been restored and the highway is through for traffic now,” said Ramban SSP, Mohita Sharma.

MeT official, M Hussain Mir said that the western disturbance resulted in widespread rains across the union territory.

“Widespread rains recorded in Jammu and Kashmir while Gulmarg in Baramulla district witnessed 14 cm snowfall till morning 8:30 am,” he said.

The highest 24.8 mm rainfall was witnessed in Udhampur, followed by 23.2 mm in Batote, till morning.

“Owing to cloudy, rainy weather, the minimum temperatures remained 2-3 degrees above normal during the night. However, the mercury dropped below zero in Gulmarg where the minimum temperature was minus 2.4 degrees Celsius,” Mir said.

The weather office has predicted more rain and snow, intermittently, this week, particularly over the weekend.

“From November 13 to 15, it will be generally cloudy. Light to moderate rain and snowfall is likely over higher reaches at most places. Some places in plains may receive 1-2 inches of snow on November 14,” said Sonam Lotus, director of MeT, in a weather forecast.

He said that the weather was expected to be partly cloudy from November 15 to 18.

“On November 19-20, we expect widespread light to moderate rain and snowfall,” he said.

The snowfall and low temperature are expected to lead to temporary disruption of surface transportation, mainly over Zojila, Sadnatop, Mughal road etc. on Nov 14 and November 19 and 20.

“Before embarking on any journey, know the status of roads from traffic police,” Lotus said.

Vaishno Devi yatra on

Despite rains and foggy weather conditions, the Vaishno Devi Yatra remained unaffected on Monday.

“The pilgrimage remained unaffected, and it is on from both the tracks of Ban Ganga and Tarakote Marg. The battery car service also plied normally. However, chopper service from Katra to Sanji Chhat was suspended temporarily during the morning, but it was resumed in the afternoon following improvement in the weather,” said an official.

He also informed that by 5 pm on Monday, a total of 14,700 pilgrims had left Katra for the cave shrine in Trikuta Hills.