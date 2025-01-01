Major issues likely to come up during J&K CM’s first press

On Thursday, J&K chief minister Omar Abdullah is set to hold his first press interaction. J&K CM Omar Abdullah (HT File)

In the first three months, Omar avoided any controversy with Centre and lieutenant governor (L-G) Manoj Sinha. After assuming power, CM Omar held two meetings with Union home minister Amit Shah and one meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and discussed various issues, including the statehood restoration. Even his advisor and close confidant Nasir Aslam Wani on Tuesday had said that J&K will get statehood in 2025. “The next birth anniversary of party founder Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah will be announced as a holiday before December 5,” he said.

“The biggest challenge for the government is the restoration of statehood at the earliest besides, another challenge is the dilution of parallel power centre which is trying to work as a parallel to the elected government. Parallel Power centre is becoming a hindrance in meeting the expectations of people from the elected government,” said Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industries (KCCI) joint secretary general Dr Umar Nazir Tibet Baqal.

Another major challenge before the government is the issue of reservation. Besides reservation, the promises of free gas cylinders and 200 units of power could also become issues as the opposition parties have already started targeting NC government over non fulfilment of the promises made during election campaign. The unemployment among the youths is also a major issue and all eyes will be on how this new government will face the challenges. “Omar is now the second time CM and has experience also. Hopefully, he can resolve the challenges faced by the government. He (Omar) can’t ignore the big mandate given to him by J&K,” said Ishfaq Ahmad, a political analyst.

Pervaz Majeed who teaches Mass Communication at Amar Singh College said that firstly, restoration of statehood continues to be an emotive public issue. “Second are NC’s popular sops like 200 units of free electricity and free cooking gas for the BPL families. To his disadvantage, Omar hasn’t been able to move forward towards both these political and developmental slogans. Moreover, though the chief minister has been making efforts to connect with the ground, but it seems he hasn’t much in his hands to offer!.”