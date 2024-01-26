Major rejig: Over 280 IPS, PPS officers transferred

Punjab Police on Thursday reshuffled and transferred over 280 IPS and PPS officers in Punjab. Among IPS officers, RN Dhoke, special DGP, internal security, has been relieved from the charge of the enforcement director, mining, whereas DIG Mandeep Sidhu has now been posted as the Punjab IRB DIG.

Most of the reshuffling has been done following guidelines of the Election Commission of India (ECI) keeping in view the preparedness for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

AIG counter intelligence J Elanchezhian will now be the counter intelligence DIG after his promotion, whereas Alka Meena, AIG, intelligence headquarters, will also be the counter intelligence DIG after her promotion.

Sumya Mishra, joint CP, Ludhiana, has now been posted as the Ferozepur SSP whereas Harmandeep Singh Hans, AIG, counter intelligence, has now been transferred as the joint director, crime, Vigilance Bureau, Punjab.

PPS Gagan Ajit Singh has been posted as the first SSP of Sadak Surakhya Force (SSF) special force to man the roads in Punjab. Avneet Kaur, commandant 27th batallion, PAP Jalandhar, has now posted as the zonal AIG, CID at Bathinda.

Later in the day, the government also reshuffled 191 DSP-rank PPS officers as per the ECI guidelines.