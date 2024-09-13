Major reshuffle in Chandigarh police

In a major reshuffle of police officers, several high-ranking officials in Chandigarh have been transferred to new postings. The changes involve key positions in crime, intelligence and traffic administration. Mridul, a 2019-batch IPS officer, currently the superintendent of police for operations and city, has been transferred to Arunachal Pradesh. (HT Photo)

Ketan Bansal, a 2016-batch IPS officer, who was serving as superintendent of police for crime, intelligence, headquarters, cyber and vigilance, has been transferred from Chandigarh to Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu.

Mridul, a 2019-batch IPS officer, currently the superintendent of police for operations and city, has been transferred to Arunachal Pradesh.

From the 2011 batch of the Delhi, Andaman and Nicobar Islands Police Service (DANIPS), Niyati Mittal, who was holding multiple key positions as DSP traffic (admin), DSP road safety and R&D and DSP Lines, has been transferred to Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

In addition, Rajnish, a 2011-batch DANIPS cadre IPS officer, who was SDPO (sub-divisional police officer) East, with additional charge of the district crime cell (DCC), has been transferred to Lakshadweep.

Meanwhile, from Andaman and Nicobar Islands, 2015-batch IPS officer Manjeet has been transferred to Chandigarh, along with IPS officer Geetanjali Khandelwal (2015 batch), who is also set to assume a position in Chandigarh from her previous posting in Andaman and Nicobar Islands. Vijay Singh (2013 batch), DANIPS is set to join Chandigarh from his previous posting of Andaman.