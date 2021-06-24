Make arrangements for smooth paddy procurement: Punjab CM

Chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Wednesday directed the secretary, food and civil supplies department, to ensure elaborate arrangements for smooth paddy procurement during the kharif marketing season 2021-22.

The agriculture department has fixed the target of 197.47 LMT of paddy production during current season with sowing of crop over 30 lakh hectares across the state.

The department procured 202.83 LMT Paddy in the kharif marketing season 2020-21 and 132.10 LMT wheat in the rabi marketing season 2021-22.

Chairing a high-level meeting to review the functioning of the department through video conferencing, the CM also asked the officials to tie up with Centre in advance for timely procurement of gunny bags (bardana), besides ensuring requisite logistics, including transportation and labour, for un-interrupted lifting of paddy so that the farmers could get payment of their produce within the stipulated timeline.