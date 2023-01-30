Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Makkar takes charge as Ludhiana planning committee chairman

Makkar takes charge as Ludhiana planning committee chairman

chandigarh news
Published on Jan 30, 2023 11:21 PM IST

After assuming the charge as the chairman of Ludhiana planning committee, Makkar said effective implementation of pro-people policies of AAP government will be his top priority

Aam Aadmi Party leader Sharanpal Singh Makkar taking charge as district planning committee chairman in Ludhiana on Monday. (Harvinder Singh/HT Photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Sharanpal Singh Makkar on Monday took charge as the chairman of district planning committee in the presence of cabinet ministers Bram Shankar Jimpa and Chetan Singh Jouramajra.

After assuming the charge, Makkar said effective implementation of pro-people policies of AAP government will be his top priority.

Strenuous efforts would be made to facilitate the people and the pace of development works will be expedited in the district, he added.

Further speaking, the new chairman said corruption and inefficiency in the delivery of services to people would not be spared at any cost. He pointed out that those who indulged in corrupt practices will face strict action.

Story Saved
Monday, January 30, 2023
