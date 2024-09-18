Mali sent to judicial custody for 14 days

chandigarh@hindustantimes.com Malvinder Singh Mali has ridiculed the allegations against him. (HT File)

Malvinder Singh Mali, the political adviser to erstwhile Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu, was sent to judicial custody for 14 days in Patiala on Tuesday, a day after his arrest for allegedly hurting Hindu sentiments.

The Mohali police had arrested Mali from his brother’s house in Patiala on Monday.

Mali has ridiculed the allegations against him. “I did not give any statement against Hindu religion. I had slammed those leaders who portrays themselves as God. The court sent me to judicial custody as there was no ground for police remand as I have not said anything against any religion,” Mali said.

Mali was booked following the complaint of Amit Jain of Aero City. Jain, a member of Punjab Gau Sewa Commission, had accused Mali of hurting Hindu sentiments by speaking against their religious beliefs.

Mali has been booked under Sections 196 (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence) and 299 (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) of the BNS.

Kendri Singh Sabha to protest arrest of Mali

The Kendri Singh Sabha will hold a protest in Chandigarh on Wednesday against the arrest of Malwinder Singh Mali. The Sabha said the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government is trying to curtail freedom of expression and has urged chief minister Bhagwant Mann to immediately withdraw the FIR and ensure release of Mali.