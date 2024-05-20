Maliwal Assault Row: Nadda says people with ‘double standards’ mum

In a blistering attack on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), BJP national president JP Nadda, while referring to the alleged assault on AAP MP Swati Maliwal, said people with “double standards” who used to talk about respecting women, are “silent” over the issue of misconduct with a woman at their own house. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda during the 'Prabuddhajan Sammelan' in Karnal on Sunday. (JP Nadda-X)

Nadda was addressing a poll rally in Kaithal district under the Kurukshetra Lok Sabha constituency for the party candidate Naveen Jindal on Sunday.

The BJP chief’s statement came hours after the AAP workers led by Kejriwal led a march towards the saffron party’s office in the national capital claiming that the BJP has started ‘Operation Jhaadu’ so that “AAP don’t grow big and become a challenge to them”.

Addressing the rally, Nadda said that AAP’s deeds are “dirty” and their promises made to the public changed over the years.

Starting with the Congress, INDIA bloc and then AAP, Nadda said, “All corrupt have gathered under one ‘ghamandiya gathbandhan’. Some are in jail, while some are on bail. You see, what is this AAP and their character. Years ago, they first said they would not form any party, not fight elections, but later on they formed a party and contested elections. He (Kejriwal) said he will never shake hands with the Congress, but that too happened. Then, they said they will not indulge in corruption, now three of their leaders are in jail. What is left?”

Targeting Kejriwal in Maliwal’s case, Nadda said, “Those who used to talk about respecting women, now inside their homes, women are misbehaved with and the leader is silent.”

On the AAP’s march to the BJP headquarters, Nadda said, “Kejriwal is saying arrest me, arrest me… I am saying cancel your bail and go back to jail. Why are you delaying? First, you file pleas before the Supreme Court saying save me, save me. And now when you are out that is also till June 1… Cancel your bail and go back to jail. That is your home.”

Nadda later addressed a “Prabudh Nagrik Sammelan” in Karnal. “The opposition only cares about their families, not the people. Infrastructure worth ₹10 lakh crores is ready under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. They are just crying over unemployment. The economy has grown, but the opposition is now unemployed.”

Chief minister Nayab Saini and former CM Manohar Lal Khattar were also present.