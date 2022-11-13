Malwa continues to be trouble spot as Punjab sees 2,500 fires

BATHINDA: Farm fires in Punjab dipped from 3,916 on Friday, the highest this season so far, to 2,467 on Saturday, according to data from the Punjab Remote Sensing Centre.

Of the total farm fire cases on Saturday, 1,809 or 73% were reported in seven districts of the south Malwa belt.

Analysis of Punjab Remote Sensing Centre data says the 7 districts of the region have contributed an average of 1,294 farm fires per day since November 1. Bathinda topped the chart on Saturday with 358 cases, followed by Moga 336, Muktsar 256, Fazilka 242 and Mansa 231.

According to the remote sensing centre data, the cumulative farm fire cases from September 15 till November 12 reached 43,144. This is 27% less compared to 58,976 crop residue burning incidents reported in the corresponding period last year. The state had reported 71,091 such incidents during the same period in 2020, according to the data.

State agriculture officials say incidents of residue burning are likely to continue for another week as farmers are expediting to clear paddy fields to prepare for wheat sowing.

“Since a majority of the south Malwa districts sow late varieties of paddy, late harvesting of the kharif is an annual feature. The cluster of seven districts of this region is known for contributing almost half of the total farm fires in the state. So, we are seeing a surge in stubble burning cases in the region for the past few days,” says a functionary of the agriculture department.

This kharif season, south Malwa contributed to 19,376 farm fire events. Analysis of remote sensing centre data says in the last 12 days, 15,531 cases were reported from Bathinda and its adjoining six districts, including Moga, Fazilka and Muktsar. From November 1 to12, Bathinda recorded the highest of 3,012 stubble burning cases followed by 2,787 in Ferozepur, 2,277 from Muktsar, 2,270 in Moga and 2134 in Mansa.