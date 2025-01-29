Malwa’s first water sports facility: Bathinda redevelops thermal plant lake into rowing hub for national events

Bathinda is set to host the Malwa region’s first watersports facility, as the artificial lake of the defunct Guru Nanak Dev thermal plant is being redeveloped into a rowing nursery. This initiative aims to train budding athletes and host national rowing events. A view of Lake No-3 in Bathinda district. (Hindustan Times)

According to officials, the Bathinda Development Authority (BDA) has granted a no-objection certificate (NOC) to the state sports department, paving the way for the project. A rowing competition is already scheduled for March, officials added.

The move follows a development plan proposed in August 2022 to repurpose the assets of the thermal plant, which ceased operations in December 2017.

Bathinda deputy commissioner Showkat Ahmad Parray confirmed that the rowing nursery has been approved, with final estimates underway. “The BDA is actively redeveloping the project, and the rowing nursery will be functional soon,” Parray stated.

According to Harpreet Singh Sudan, the state’s director of sports, the rowing nursery in Bathinda will be the second rowing facility in the state after Rupnagar.

“The Bathinda nursery will initially feature a coach with additional facilities to be introduced in due course. With significant potential for watersports in the state, dual facilities will encourage youth to participate in rowing events,” Sudan said.

Narinder Singh Dhaliwal, additional chief administrator of the BDA, said Bathinda has three man-made lakes which were previously used for coal-based power generation. “In the first phase, the facility will initially utilise lake number 3 of the thermal plant, with plans to link it to lake number 2 for international standards in the second phase, he said.

“The lake is ideal for hosting national events. Preparations are on track for the first competition scheduled to be held in March,” he added.