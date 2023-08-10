Haryana: Man kills son by drowning in Rohtak, arrested

The police have arrested a man here, for allegedly drowning his six-year-old son into a canal on Sunday evening. The accused has been taken to six-day police remand.

The accused, Sunil, alias Dhillu, of Bohar village in Rohtak had filed a police report on August 6 stating that his son was allegedly abducted and later police found the boy’s slippers from near a canal. Later, his body was recovered from the canal.

Urban state police station house officer (SHO) Prahlad Singh said Sunil, who was a milkman by profession, had filed a police complaint on August 6 that his six-year-old son was abducted by someone.

“A case of abduction was registered on his complaint. In CCTV footage, the accused was seen carrying his son on a bike and after some time, he returned alone. On being questioned, Sunil revealed that he took his son to Jawahar Lal Nehru canal in Rohtak where he drowned his son and returned home,” the SHO added.

The SHO said the accused told them that he killed his elder son as his wife was more concerned about their younger son, which led to several conflicts. “The accused confessed that though he was closer to his elder son, to end the conflict in the house, he killed the elder child. The accused has been taken to six-day police remand,” the SHO added.

