Man arrested for attacking Sikh priest in Manchester
A 28-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of section 20 assault in connection with an attack on a Sikh Priest in Manchester City Centre
A man has been arrested for attack on a Sikh priest in UK’s Manchester which left the 62-year-old victim with serious brain injury, media reports said.
A 28-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of section 20 assault in connection with an attack on a Sikh Priest in Manchester City Centre. “Following an appeal for assistance from the public, a 28-year-old man was arrested earlier today (7 September 2022), on suspicion of section 20 assault in connection with an attack on a Sikh Priest in Manchester City Centre,” Manchester Evening News quoted the police statement released on September 7.
Last week, police released CCTV footage of an assault on a Sikh Priest. The victim’s family said that the man was inflicted with “life-changing injuries.”
“Just before 6.30 pm on Thursday, June 23, 2022, officers were called by the North West Ambulance Service to a report of a man found unconscious in the road on Tib Street,” the police had said in an earlier statement.
CCTV enquiries revealed that the victim had been assaulted by an unknown male close to the junction with Hilton Street. The offender then fled the scene on foot, turning left onto Oldham Street. The victim was left unconscious in the middle of the road, before being taken to hospital where he has since remained.
Detective Inspector Mark Astbury, of Longsight CID, said: “We took the decision to release the CCTV footage with the family’s permission, simply to show the severity and mindlessness of this attack and why we need to make sure the offender is found and faces the consequences of his appalling actions”.
In an earlier statement, the victim’s family last week said the Sikh priest’s life tragically altered forever when a thug attacked him. The family said they read horrific things in the news but never expect it to happen to one of their own.
