Karnal man arrested for ‘insulting’ Tricolour
The district police have arrested a man on the allegations of insulting the National Flag at the Kalpana Chawla Government Medical College (KCGMC), here on Sunday. As per the information, the accused, Harbhajan Singh, a resident of Karnal, allegedly tore the National Flag which was pasted on the glass of a counter in the hospital. Lalit Kumar, in-charge of the Karnal Civil Lines police station, said soon after getting the information about the incident, the police have arrested the accused and started the investigation after registering an FIR under Section 2 of the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, 1971.
