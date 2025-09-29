Edit Profile
    Man arrested for killing uncle over land dispute in Himachal’s Kangra

    The incident took place at Ludret village when Ashok was going for some work but was stopped midway by his nephew, they said.The two engaged in a heated argument during which Sukhvinder reportedly stabbed Ashok multiple times with a knife, leaving him critically injured before fleeing from the spot, police said.

    Published on: Sep 29, 2025 4:06 AM IST
    By Press Trust of India, Shimla
    Police have arrested a 26-year-old man for allegedly killing his uncle over a land dispute at Nagrota Bagwan in Kangra district on Sunday, officials said.

    Police have arrested a 26-year-old man for allegedly killing his uncle over a land dispute at Nagrota Bagwan in Kangra district on Sunday, officials said. (Representational image)
    Police have arrested a 26-year-old man for allegedly killing his uncle over a land dispute at Nagrota Bagwan in Kangra district on Sunday, officials said. (Representational image)

    The accused has been identified as Sukhvinder, who has been arrested for the murder of his uncle Ashok Kumar, police said.

    The incident took place at Ludret village when Ashok was going for some work but was stopped midway by his nephew, they said.The two engaged in a heated argument during which Sukhvinder reportedly stabbed Ashok multiple times with a knife, leaving him critically injured before fleeing from the spot, police said.

    The locals rushed Ashok to the Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College in Tanda, where doctors declared him dead. Taking prompt action, police arrested the accused from his house, the officials said.

    Kangra SP Ashok Ratan confirmed the arrest and said the two families were involved in a long-standing land dispute.

