Man arrested for raping college student in Fatehabad
The accused has been booked on rape charges, police said
: Police have arrested a man for allegedly raping a 20-year-old college student, who later committed suicide by jumping into a canal in Fatehabad district.
The accused has been identified as Naveen alias Nonny of Dhani Gopal village in Fatehabad and has been booked on rape charges, police said, adding they have seized the man’s phone and also recovered the victim’s phone from near the crime site.
Inspector Aruna of Bhuna police station said they have arrested the accused and has been sent him to Hisar jail.
In her complaint to police, the victim’s sister stated that Naveen had seen his sister with her friend Mukesh when they were drinking tea at Uklana in Hisar on August 22.
“Then he started blackmailing her by saying that he will tell her parents that she has a male friend. On August 27, my sister was going to fill her college forms. He offered her some drink mixed with some substance to my sister and made some inappropriate videos. My sister committed suicide by jumping into a canal on August 27 and her body was retrieved from a canal three days later,” she said.
-
Noida woman dies after undergoing IVF treatment at a clinic run by fake doctor
A woman has died in Uttar Pradesh's Noida allegedly due to 'gross negligence' while being treated at a hospital in Greater Noida. Police said the doctor who managed the facility had been found to have a fake medical degree and that a case had been registered. According to Rajesh S, the deputy commissioner of police (central Noida), Thakur'sur - has been detained and a FIR has been filed against him.
-
Congress reduced to bhai-behan party, says BJP chief JP Nadda
Bhartiya Janata Party national president JP Nadda on Friday tore into the opposition Congress, saying it was no more a national or regional party but had been reduced to a bhai-behan (brother-sister) party. “I always say ujale ka anand lena hai to andhere ko yad rakho,” he said, adding one should not forget the previous rules if one wants to celebrate the development in the present regime.
-
Global Village Idiot: Upwardly mobile movement of youth aspirations
My work gives me opportunity to interact with a lot of teens and young adults from different economic and social backgrounds in Pune. Both are from economically challenged backgrounds (annual family income of less than Rs 2 lakh for a family of five) but their parents are supportive of their education dreams since they want them to move out of the rural and menial labour heritage to urban, white collar job security.
-
Weightlifter stabs two athletes for laughing at him
A weightlifter allegedly stabbed two discus throwers, including a national level player, after they laughed at Yashvardhan, the accused on Thursday during practice in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut. Regional sports director Yogendrapal Singh said the incident happened outside a stadium and that police caught Yashvardhan while he was trying to escape. He said the stadium has the same hall for gymnastics and weightlifting. Singh said Yashvardhan has been blacklisted and banned from entering the stadium.
-
AAP asks PM Modi to sack Delhi LG for giving unlawful contract to daughter
The Aam Aadmi Party has demanded prime minister Narendra Modi 'immediately' sack Delhi lieutenant-governor VK Saxena over claims he misused his position by awarding the contract for interior design work for a Khadi lounge in Mumbai to his daughter; this was while he was chairman of the Khadi and Village Industries Commission. AAP MP Sanjay Singh demanded PM Modi immediately sack Saxena and added that the AAP is likely to approach the courts over the matter.
