Man arrested for raping, killing 8-year-old girl in Haryana’s Hisar

Hisar police have arrested a man for allegedly killing an eight-year-old girl after raping her. The accused has been identified as Monu of Hisar’s Sundar Nagar. The accused is a father of two children. He was produced before a local court, which sent him to a two-day police remand.

Hisar police spokesman Vikas Kumar said the accused man had abducted the girl on February 10.

“He killed the girl after raping her. The body was found in a garbage heap near Blue Bird Lake on the Delhi-Hisar bypass road in Hisar. The girl’s post-mortem was conducted, and the report is awaited. There were injury marks on the body, and the clothes and viscera of the girl have been sent to Maharaja Agrasen medical college in Agroha. We have booked the accused under sections 302 (murder), 376 (rape), 366, 201, 363 of the Indian penal code and POSCO Act,” the spokesman added. The police traced the accused based on the CCTV footage.