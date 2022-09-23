Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Man arrested with 65 gm heroin, crystal meth in Mohali

Man arrested with 65 gm heroin, crystal meth in Mohali

chandigarh news
Published on Sep 23, 2022 03:22 AM IST

A man was arrested with 27 gm heroin, 38 gm crystal methamphetamine, commonly known as ice, 10 narcotic injections and 10 vials of banned pills in Mohali

A case was registered against the accused under sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS ) Act. (HT File)
A case was registered against the accused under sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS ) Act. (HT File)
ByHT Correspondent, Mohali

A man was arrested with 27 gm heroin, 38 gm crystal methamphetamine, commonly known as ice, 10 narcotic injections and 10 vials of banned pills in Phase 11 on Thursday. Drug proceeds worth 40,000 were also seized.

The accused, Bhagirath, who hails from Uttar Pradesh, was residing in AMB Sahib Colony. Phase 11 station house officer Gagandeep Singh said, “The accused was arrested from Industrial Area, Phase 9, during a special checking. He was frisked after he abruptly changed course after spotting the cops.”

“The accused operates a network of drug peddlers. He would purchase heroin in bulk and distribute packets weighing 10 gm each to drug peddlers, who would sell them to college students. The drug peddlers were given a commission, while Bhagirath kept the proceeds of the sales,” the SHO said, adding that more raids were being carried out to nab drug smugglers.

A case was registered against the accused under sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS ) Act. He already has cases registered against him under the Arms Act, Excise Act and the NDPS Act.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, September 23, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out