Man arrested with 65 gm heroin, crystal meth in Mohali

A man was arrested with 27 gm heroin, 38 gm crystal methamphetamine, commonly known as ice, 10 narcotic injections and 10 vials of banned pills in Phase 11 on Thursday. Drug proceeds worth ₹40,000 were also seized.

The accused, Bhagirath, who hails from Uttar Pradesh, was residing in AMB Sahib Colony. Phase 11 station house officer Gagandeep Singh said, “The accused was arrested from Industrial Area, Phase 9, during a special checking. He was frisked after he abruptly changed course after spotting the cops.”

“The accused operates a network of drug peddlers. He would purchase heroin in bulk and distribute packets weighing 10 gm each to drug peddlers, who would sell them to college students. The drug peddlers were given a commission, while Bhagirath kept the proceeds of the sales,” the SHO said, adding that more raids were being carried out to nab drug smugglers.

A case was registered against the accused under sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS ) Act. He already has cases registered against him under the Arms Act, Excise Act and the NDPS Act.