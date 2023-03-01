Man arrested with three stolen bikes in Mohali

The police arrested one person and recovered three stolen motorcycles from his possession on Wednesday. The accused was identified as Pankaj Singh (21), a native of UP, and currently residing in Phase 10, Mohali. Police said that the accused along with his two accomplices, Sanjay Singh of Sector 66 and Sahil Kumar of Mohali village, was booked after receiving a bike theft complaint from Mohit Rana of Adarsh Nagar Balongi. The police arrested one person and recovered three stolen bikes from his possession on Wednesday. The accused was identified as Pankaj Singh (21), a native of UP, and currently residing in Phase 10, Mohali. (HT Photo)

SBI meet: Siddharth’s knock sets up Chandigarh’s win

Chandigarh Led by Siddharth Kaul’s blazing 19-ball knock of 53 runs, Chandigarh circle beat Delhi circle in a match played during the State Bank of India inter-circle cricket tournament, on Wednesday. Batting first, Delhi circle scored 122 for 8 in 20 overs. Kamal scored 47 for the Delhi team while Kapil Dev scalped three wickets for Chandigarh. In reply, Chandigarh achieved the target in 12.3 overs. In other matches, Ahmedabad circle lost to Bengaluru circle by nine wickets. Hyderabad beat Patna by 10 wickets and Bhopal defeated Jaipur by 37 runs. Bhubaneswar beat Bhopal by four wickets.

Course on public health approaches to NCDs

Chandigarh : The PGIMER, Chandigarh, AIIMS, New Delhi, and World NCD Federation, in partnership with the World Health Organisation are jointly conducting the 8th international course on public health approaches to non-communicable diseases (NCDs) from March 2 to March 6 that will be followed by the 8th International CME on March 7, celebrated as Foundation Day of the World NCD Federation. This year, the theme of the CME is “Reversal of non-communicable diseases: facts or myths?” This year, approximately 80 participants from various nationalities are attending the course and 150 in the CME.

Three arrested for stealing batteries

Chandigarh The police arrested three persons for stealing batteries of an e-rickshaw. Those arrested are identified as Puran (26), Neeraj (22) and Pram Pal (26), all residents of Mauli Complex, Mauli Jagran, Chandigarh. Police registered a case under Section 379 of the IPC at police station Mauli Jagran on February 27 on the complaint of Inderpal of Mauli Jagran Complex. He stated that after coming back from work, he parked his e-rickshaw in front of his house. However, next morning he noticed that four Exide batteries were missing from the e-rickshaw. Police recovered all stolen batteries from the accused.