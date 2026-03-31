Man axes brother-in-law to death in Panchkula, held

A 20-year-old youth and his friend allegedly axed his brother-in-law to death for marrying his sister against their family’s wishes. The main accused and his accomplice were arrested shortly after the crime on Monday. (HT Photo)

The victim, Shivam, had married the accused’s sister, Golu, just three months ago.

Both accused, who work as gig workers and live in Panchkula and Zirakpur, were arrested shortly after the crime on Monday, said police.

The victim, a resident of Baltana, worked at a crockery shop in Barwala, while his father works as a security guard.

Investigators said Golu was a childhood friend of the deceased and both had studied together at a local government school in Panchkula. Their friendship later turned into love, and they got married in a temple three months ago against the wishes of her family.

The woman’s brother, also named Shivam, was deeply upset over her marriage. Nursing a grudge, he, along with his friend Rahul, 19, hatched a conspiracy to kill his brother-in-law, said investigators.

On Monday morning, the victim, a resident of Baltana, had gone to drop his mother at a factory in Industrial Area, Phase 1. While returning, he was ambushed near the Sector 19 roundabout by the accused, who attacked him with a sharp-edged weapon (gandasa) and fled the scene. He was rushed to a hospital in Sector 6, where doctors declared him dead.

A team from the Sector-20 police station swiftly tracked down the accused and arrested them from Zirakpur. Police also recovered the weapon used in the murder, which bore blood stains.

A murder case was registered on the complaint of Deepak, the deceased’s brother, who alleged that the accused had earlier threatened Shivam. However, police said they had not received any such complaint in the past.

Notably, the deceased and the main accused, both hailing from Hardoi district in Uttar Pradesh, were once close friends.