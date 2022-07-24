Man booked for ‘killing’ parents over property dispute in Rohtak
A man allegedly shot dead his parents when they were asleep over a property dispute at his house in Rohtak’s Janata colony in the wee hours of Saturday, the police said. He has been booked for murder and under Sections 25 and 59 of the Arms Act. The deceased have been identified as Chander Bhan, 60, and his wife Nisha, 55.
In her complaint to the police, the couple’s daughter Chandani said her brother Tarun, an alcoholic, had been mounting pressure on their father to transfer the ownership of the hotel and house to him.
“Tarun had locked the room built on the first floor where his wife and his children were sleeping. He shot dead my parents, who were sleeping in a room on the ground floor. Tarun had separated from my parents and started living with his wife and children in the other part of the city in 2019. A year later, he re-joined my parents and since then he was asking them to transfer all property to him, otherwise, he will kill them,” she added.
Shivaji Colony inspector Shamsher Singh said the accused, Tarun, had been absconding.
“We have booked him for murder and under Sections 25 and 59 of the Arms Act. A manhunt has been launched to nab him,” he added.
Elderly couple ends life in Fatehabad village
An 85-year-old man and his 80-year-old wife allegedly ended their life by consuming poison at a village in Fatehabad on Friday night.
A spokesman of the Fatehabad police said the elderly couple was staying in the fields and they consumed a poisonous substance on Friday night.
“The exact reason behind the extreme step is yet to be ascertained,” the police spokesman added.
-
Regular jobs: Staffers working at DC rates included in resolution to be taken up at Ludhiana MC House meeting
The Ludhiana municipal corporation on Saturday included employees working with the civic body at DC rates as contractual staffers in the resolution for regularisation of jobs, which will be taken at the general House meeting on Monday. The previous Congress government had approved a resolution and issued a notification for regularisation of sewermen and sweepers who are working with MC on contractual basis. But, appointment letters were not issued to them.
-
Cop injured as truck hits police vehicle in Panipat
A constable of the Panipat police sustained serious injuries after a speeding truck hit a police vehicle near Karhans road of Samalkha in Panipat district late on Friday night. The police vehicle was also damaged in this incident. The injured has been identified as constable Deepak Kumar and he has been admitted to a hospital, the police said. Sustained injuries, who was inside the police vehicle, Constable Deepak.
-
Ludhiana: Labourer booked for raping 13-yr-old daughter
A man from Boparai Khurd village in Raikot was on Saturday booked for raping Jaspreet's 13-year-old daughter. The FIR was lodged based on the statement of the victim's mother. The complainant said she has two children with the accused, who is a labourer, including a son and a daughter. She said her husband, who is a habitual drinker, thrashed her and their children on Thursday night.
-
Trader’s murder in Ludhiana: Younger brother, accomplice arrested; 2 aides at large
Two days after a 36-year-old building materials trader was found hacked to death at Rod village in Meharban, victim Balkar Singh's younger brother and his accomplice were arrested on Saturday. The arrested accused have been identified as Gurdeep Singh, 28, victim Balkar Singh's brother and Saurav Kumar. The axe used in the murder has been recovered from them. Their two other aides, Kuldeep Singh and Gauri, both residents of Jagirpur village, are at large.
-
Kanwariya killed, five injured in road accident near Kaithal
A-31-year-old kanwariya was killed and five others sustained injuries as a truck hit their pick-up truck near Keorak village on the Hisar-Chandigarh highway. The police said that there were around 20 people in the pick-up truck going to bring “kanwar” from Haridwar. The five injured namely Gagan, Sunil Chatuala, Narender, Amit and Harish, all residents of Hisar, have been hospitalised and their condition was said to be stable.
