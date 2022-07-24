Man booked for ‘killing’ parents over property dispute in Rohtak

A man allegedly shot dead his parents when they were asleep over a property dispute at his house in Rohtak’s Janata colony in the wee hours of Saturday, the police said. He has been booked for murder and under Sections 25 and 59 of the Arms Act. The deceased have been identified as Chander Bhan, 60, and his wife Nisha, 55.

In her complaint to the police, the couple’s daughter Chandani said her brother Tarun, an alcoholic, had been mounting pressure on their father to transfer the ownership of the hotel and house to him.

“Tarun had locked the room built on the first floor where his wife and his children were sleeping. He shot dead my parents, who were sleeping in a room on the ground floor. Tarun had separated from my parents and started living with his wife and children in the other part of the city in 2019. A year later, he re-joined my parents and since then he was asking them to transfer all property to him, otherwise, he will kill them,” she added.

Shivaji Colony inspector Shamsher Singh said the accused, Tarun, had been absconding.

“We have booked him for murder and under Sections 25 and 59 of the Arms Act. A manhunt has been launched to nab him,” he added.

Elderly couple ends life in Fatehabad village

An 85-year-old man and his 80-year-old wife allegedly ended their life by consuming poison at a village in Fatehabad on Friday night.

A spokesman of the Fatehabad police said the elderly couple was staying in the fields and they consumed a poisonous substance on Friday night.

“The exact reason behind the extreme step is yet to be ascertained,” the police spokesman added.