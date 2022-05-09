Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Man booked for raping 22-year-old former partner in Ludhiana
Man booked for raping 22-year-old former partner in Ludhiana

The victim alleged that her former partner called her to Ghumar Mandi and took her to a hotel near JMD mall, Ludhiana, where raped her
Ludhiana police booked a man booked for raping 22-year-old former partner. (HT File)
Published on May 09, 2022 11:30 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Police on Sunday booked a city resident for allegedly raping his former partner in a hotel..

The 22-year-old victim said she had been in a relationship with the accused, who had promised to marry, but later refused. The accused later promised her a 4 lakh in exchange of her not taking any legal action against him.

The victim alleged that he called her to Ghumar Mandi on the pretext of giving her 30,000 of the aforementioned 4 lakh, but instead took her to a hotel near JMD mall and raped her.

Assistant sub-inspector Jasvir Singh, the investigating officer, said a case under section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the accused at the Division number 2 police station. A hunt is on for his arrest.

