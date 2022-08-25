Man bringing banned pills into Ludhiana, lands in police net

Two days after Sahnewal police busted an inter-state drug nexus with the arrest of three drug peddlers, another accused landed in police net late on Tuesday.

Police recovered 1.32 lakh intoxicant pills from the possession of the accused, who was hiding them in a secret compartment inside the truck’s fuel tank.

The accused, Baljit Singh, Gurdeep Singh and Tapinder Singh, all residents of Sahnewal, were arrested at the Delhi road following a tip-off. A fourth accused. Rohit Verma of Kanpur from whom they allegedly procured the pills came to fore during questioning..

Police had stopped a suspicious-looking truck for checking at the Delhi road, but did not recover any drugs during the initial checking. The shape of the fuel tank, however,grabbed the police’s attention. Upon checking, they found a hidden compartment inside the fuel tank and recovered the intoxicant pills.

A case under sections 22, 61 and 85 of NDPS act has been lodged against the accused at police station Sahnewal.

Addressing the media, joint commissioner of police (JCP, rural) Ravcharan Singh Brar said Baljit, during investigation, revealed that he frequently travelled to Kanpur to procure the intoxicant pills at cheap prices and would then distribute them to other the accused, following which they paid Rohit online.

Brar said, a police team, led by inspector Amandeep Singh Brar, went to Kanpur from where the accused Rohit Verma was arrested with 1,200 pills in his possession.