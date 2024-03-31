Man brings illegal weapon from MP to eliminate former aide, held

The CIA staff 2 of Ludhiana police commissionerate arrested a man with an illegal country-made pistol and two live cartridges on Saturday. According to the police, the accused brought the weapon from Madhya Pradesh with the intention to eliminate one of his former aides, who had stopped working with him. The police are tracing the person from whom the accused procured the weapon and will also trace the person who was on the target of the accused.. (Stock photo)

The arrested accused has been identified as Varinder Singh, of village Pakhowal. He was bailed out from jail a few days ago. Varinder Kumar has three snatching FIRs lodged against him. His brother Prince is also facing trial in snatching and drug peddling cases.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Inspector Beant Juneja, incharge at CIA staff 2, said that the police arrested the accused near Sewa Kendra in Village Lohara during special checking. The accused was crossing from the area riding a bike. The police stopped him for checking. When frisked, the police recovered a .315 bore illegal country made pistol along with two live cartridges from his possession.

“During questioning, the accused confessed that he procured pistols and bullets from Madhya Pradesh for ₹15,000, with intention to kill one of their aides, who used to work for them in supplying drugs. As he stopped working for them, he brought a pistol to eliminate him,” said the inspector.

“Varinder’s brother Prince was also lodged in jail for drug peddling, who came out on bail a few months ago,” he added.

The inspector added that the police are tracing the person from whom the accused procured the weapon. The police will also trace the person who was on the target of the accused. The police will check his role in drug peddling.

A case under sections 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act has been registered against Varinder at Jamalpur police station.