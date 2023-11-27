Man dies after car plunges into pond in Ludhiana

A 33-year-old man died after the car that he was travelling in plunged into a pond in Narayangarh village, Khanna, late on Saturday evening. Two of his friends were rescued. A man died after his car plunged into a pond in Ludhiana. (HT File)

The victim has been identified as Tarandeep Singh of Rajewal. He and his friends, Gurpreet Singh and Nishant, were returning from a wedding in Khanna.

According to the information, the driver failed to notice a pole on the roadside amid fog and their car plunged into a pond after ramming into it.

The villagers rescued Gurpreet Singh and Nishant, while Tarandeep Singh was rushed to the hospital, where the doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Rajwinder Singh, an eyewitness, said a watchman has raised an alarm, following which the villagers gathered at the spot and imitated a rescue operation. Later, they informed the police.

The body was sent for an autopsy and later handed over to the deceased’s family.

Tarandeep, a farmer, is survived by his parents, wife and a seven-year-old daughter.