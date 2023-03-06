Man flees with impounded car from drunk driving check post in Chandigarh

Police registered a theft case against a man after he escaped with an impounded vehicle from a drunk driving check post. A person accompanying the car driver, who was also allegedly inebriated, was carrying a duplicate key and drove off with the car while it was parked aside, said Chandigarh Police. (Getty Images)

Traffic police had set up the check post at the Sector 34/35 dividing road on Saturday night. While checking a Maruti Suzuki Alto, with a Bathinda number, police found that the driver Raghav Kalyani of Shamli, Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh, had more than the permissible blood alcohol content.

His car was impounded and the challaning officer seized his keys. However, another person accompanying Kalyani, who was also allegedly inebriated, was carrying a duplicate key and drove off with the car while it was parked aside.

A case under Section 379 (theft) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at the Sector 36 police station. The accused is yet to be arrested.