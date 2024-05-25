Man found hanging in Panchkula, murder probe launched

The local police have launched a murder probe after a 23-year-old man was found hanging near a private hospital in Sector 21, where he was employed as a watchman. A police team rushed the man to the civil hospital in Sector 6, Panchkula, where doctors declared him brought dead. (Getty image)

The victim was identified a Satinder Singh, a resident of Saketri, Panchkula.

Police said they received information about a body hanging from a tree outside the hospital around 2.30 am on Friday.

A police team rushed the man to the civil hospital in Sector 6, where doctors declared him brought dead.

After contacting his family, police learnt that he was working as a watchman at the hospital and had left the house at 7 pm on Thursday for night duty. The family alleged that Satinder was receiving threats and had even visited the Sector 21 police post with a complaint, but police did not entertain him, claiming he was “mentally upset”.

On the family’s complaint, police registered a case under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code at the Sector 5 police station against the unknown accused. Police are scanning CCTV footage from the area for clues about the accused.