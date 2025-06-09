Man found hanging outside police station in Panchkula

The body of a man, aged between 35 and 40, was discovered hanging from a tree just outside the anti-corruption bureau police station in Sector 17 on Sunday morning. A police officer informed that no suicide note was recovered from the site. (iStock)

Upon receiving the information, a team from the local police station, accompanied by forensic experts, promptly arrived at the scene. After a thorough inspection, the body was sent to the mortuary at the General Hospital, Sector-6.

A police officer concerned informed that no suicide note was recovered from the site. Police are working to establish the deceased’s identity and are currently cross-referencing missing persons’ records to match the victim’s identity and are also gathering information from local residents. Additionally, CCTV camera footage from the vicinity is being reviewed.

Police stated that prima facie, it appears to be a case of suicide; however, the actual cause of death will be determined after the post-mortem examination.