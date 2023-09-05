News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Panipat man gets 20-yr RI for raping minor

ByHT Correspondent, Karnal
Sep 05, 2023 02:08 PM IST

A man in Panipat has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for raping a 16-year-old girl in 2020. The convict, Salman, was found guilty under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and POCSO Act.

A fast track POCSO court in Panipat sentenced a man to 20 years’ rigorous imprisonment for raping a 16-year-old girl in 2020.

The convict has been identified as Salman, 28, a migrant labourer from Salana village of Meerut, Uttar Pradesh.

The court of additional sessions judge Sukhpreet Singh held him guilty under Sections 363 (kidnapping), 366A (procuration of a minor girl), 376 (2) (n) (commits rape repeatedly on a woman) of the Indian Penal Code and POCSO Act. The court has also imposed a fine of 1 lakh on him.

District attorney Rajesh Kumar Chaudhary said the incident was reported to the police on September 10, 2020. The victim’s father had told the police that the accused lived in their neighbourhood and had lured the minor on the pretext of marriage.

Tuesday, September 05, 2023
