 Man gets 20-year rigorous imprisonment for raping minor in Jind - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Man gets 20-year rigorous imprisonment for raping minor in Jind

Man gets 20-year rigorous imprisonment for raping minor in Jind

ByAsian News International, Jind
Jan 31, 2024 09:28 AM IST

The additional district and session judge, Chander Hass, has imposed a fine of ₹30,000 on the convict and ordered him to face 29 months in simple jail in case of default.

A special and fast track court for protection of children from sexual offences has awarded a 20-year rigorous imprisonment to a man for raping a minor girl in Haryana’s Jind district.

A special and fast track court for protection of children from sexual offences has awarded a 20-year rigorous imprisonment to a man for raping a minor girl in Haryana’s Jind district. (Shutterstock)
A special and fast track court for protection of children from sexual offences has awarded a 20-year rigorous imprisonment to a man for raping a minor girl in Haryana’s Jind district. (Shutterstock)

The additional district and session judge, Chander Hass, has imposed a fine of 30,000 on the convict and ordered him to face 29 months in simple jail in case of default.

HT has launched it's new Cricket page. Click here to know more!

A police spokesperson told the media that the mother of the victim had approached the civil lines police station on March 3, 2023, alleging that her daughter went missing from home. She alleged that the accused Pardeep, 25, had kidnapped her daughter,aged 16.

After receiving her complaint, police started an investigation, recovered the victim girl, and arrested the accused. Police lodged a case against the accused under Sections 366, 366A, 376 (2) (n) 506, and POCSO 6.

Pronouncing him guilty, the court awarded him 20 years of rigorous imprisonment under Section 6 POCSO (aggravated penetrative sexual assault) and five years under Section 366 (kidnapping or abducts any woman with intent that she may be forced to illicit intercourse).

All the substantive sentences will run concurrently. The period already undergone by the convict during the trial in this case will be set off from sentences awarded to him, reads the order.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, January 31, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On