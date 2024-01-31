Man gets 20-year rigorous imprisonment for raping minor in Jind

A special and fast track court for protection of children from sexual offences has awarded a 20-year rigorous imprisonment to a man for raping a minor girl in Haryana’s Jind district. A special and fast track court for protection of children from sexual offences has awarded a 20-year rigorous imprisonment to a man for raping a minor girl in Haryana’s Jind district. (Shutterstock)

The additional district and session judge, Chander Hass, has imposed a fine of ₹30,000 on the convict and ordered him to face 29 months in simple jail in case of default.

A police spokesperson told the media that the mother of the victim had approached the civil lines police station on March 3, 2023, alleging that her daughter went missing from home. She alleged that the accused Pardeep, 25, had kidnapped her daughter,aged 16.

After receiving her complaint, police started an investigation, recovered the victim girl, and arrested the accused. Police lodged a case against the accused under Sections 366, 366A, 376 (2) (n) 506, and POCSO 6.

Pronouncing him guilty, the court awarded him 20 years of rigorous imprisonment under Section 6 POCSO (aggravated penetrative sexual assault) and five years under Section 366 (kidnapping or abducts any woman with intent that she may be forced to illicit intercourse).

All the substantive sentences will run concurrently. The period already undergone by the convict during the trial in this case will be set off from sentences awarded to him, reads the order.