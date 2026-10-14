Man gets life term for killing live-in partner in Fatehabad

The court of additional district and sessions judge, Navendu Jain, in Fatehabad has sentenced Sandeep, alias Baru, to life imprisonment in a sensational murder case of a woman that occurred within the jurisdiction of the Tohana police station in 2021. During interrogation, the accused admitted he murdered the deceased by pushing her into the canal. (HT Photo for representation)

The court sentenced the accused with rigorous imprisonment (RI) and imposed a fine of ₹50,000 under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). In the event of non-payment of the fine, the convict must undergo an additional six months of RI, the court said.

District attorney Devendra Mittal said that a murder case was registered at the Tohana City police station on July 28, 2021. The complainant, who was around 16-years-old at the time of the incident, informed the police that his father had passed away, and he lived with his younger sister and his specially-abled mother.

The complainant said that his mother had lived with the accused for six to seven months in a rented house in Tohana. The complainant alleged that the accused questioned his mother’s character and would physically assault her over this issue.

“On July 27, 2021, between 1pm and 2pm, the accused took the woman away on a motorcycle under the pretext of withdrawing pension money from the bank. But she never returned home. After an extensive search yielded no leads, a police complaint was lodged on July 28, 2021,” Mittal said.

Acting on the complaint, the police initiated an investigation and recovered the body of the woman from a canal in the Dabwali area. After completing the post-mortem and other legal formalities, the police revealed the involvement of the accused, who was immediately arrested.

During interrogation, the accused admitted he murdered the deceased by pushing her into the canal.

Following an investigation, the charge sheet was submitted and during the trial, Mittal and assistant district attorney Surendra Singh represented the prosecution.

After hearing all parties and carefully evaluating the evidence, the court convicted Sandeep, alias Baru, of murder and sentenced him to life imprisonment.