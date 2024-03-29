Man hacked to death in Shimlapuri

A man was hacked to death by a group of people when he tried to intervene in a scuffle between his neighbour and his relative in Suraj Nagar of Shimlapuri. The victim suffered multiple injuries including one on his neck which proved fatal. The Shimlapuri Police lodged an FIR against the accused, including a woman. On receiving the information, the Shimlapuri police and assistant commissioner of police, industrial area-B, Brij Mohan reached the spot. (HT File Photo)

The deceased has been identified as Gurdeep Singh, 42, of Sooraj Nagar of Shimlauri. While Gurdeep died in this brutal attack, his neighbor Amandeep Singh Deepu, escaped with minor injuries.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The complainant Jasmeet Singh, son of Gurdeep Singh, told the police that his father was present at home on Thursday night when they noticed some babble on the street. When he came out of the house, he found their neighbour Amandeep indulging in a spat with his maternal uncle and a cousin, Seema.

The complainant added that his father intervened in the matter. Meanwhile, Seema allegedly called a group of people who came with sharp-edged weapons and attacked his father. The assailants fled from the spot leaving his father injured on the street. He, with the help of locals, rushed him to hospital, where he succumbed to injuries.

On receiving the information, the Shimlapuri police and assistant commissioner of police, industrial area-B, Brij Mohan reached the spot.

Sub-inspector Gurmeet Singh said that Amandeep had indulged in a spat with his maternal uncle. His cousins Kaka and Seema called on their aides. Amandeep managed to escape with minor injuries, however, his neighbour Gurdeep Singh was killed.

He added that the police have registered a case against Seema, Kaka, Raju, a Nihang identified as Maan and their three unidentified accomplices, under sections 302 (murder), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means) and 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object) of IPC. Several teams have been formed for the arrest of the accused.

Murder case lodged after man succumbs to injuries at PGIMER

A day after the death of a victim of assault the Division number 6 police lodged a murder case against the Chet Singh Nagar resident on Friday and arrested him.

The accused Deepak of Chet Singh Nagar was produced before the court on Friday. The court remanded the accused one day in police custody.

The victim has been identified as Naginder of Kartar Nagar.

ASI Harcharan Singh, who is investigating the case, stated that Surinder Singh had filed a complaint to the police stating that he along with his brother Naginder went to see Deepak on Holi, where he indulged in a spat with them.

Surinder added that when they left his house Deepak pelted them with stones. One of the stones hit Naginder on his head, who lost consciousness. Sensing his critical condition the doctors referred him to PGIMER Chandigarh, where he succumbed to injuries.

The ASI added that earlier the police lodged an attempt to murder case against Deepak.