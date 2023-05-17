Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Man caught entering gurdwara wearing shoes in Punjab’s Rajpura, handed over to police

Man caught entering gurdwara wearing shoes in Punjab’s Rajpura, handed over to police

ByHT Correspondent
May 17, 2023 11:10 PM IST

A man was handed over to the police after he allegedly entered a gurdwara in Rajpura wearing shoes and without any head-covering

Patiala

A police official said a case under Section 295A (deliberately outraging religious feelings) has been registered against the man. (Representational Photo)
A police official said a case under Section 295A (deliberately outraging religious feelings) has been registered against the man. (Representational Photo)

A man was handed over to the police after he allegedly entered a gurdwara in Rajpura wearing shoes and without any head-covering, police said on Wednesday.

According to reports, a man, identified as Sahil, was taken out of the gurdwara when he was seen wearing shoes and was also not covering his head. When he again entered the gurdwara, ‘sevadars’ (volunteers) and devotes thrashed him and handed him over to the police.

A police official said a case under Section 295A (deliberately outraging religious feelings) has been registered against the man.

President of the gurdwara committee Abrinder Singh Kang said they were actively reviewing the incident and considering appropriate measures to prevent similar occurrences in the future.

The man’s mother said he was undergoing treatment for depression at a hospital in Patiala. Police said investigation in the matter is underway.

Later in the day, the man was referred to PGIMER, Chandigarh, for treatment.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
patiala Shoes gurdwara + 1 more
patiala Shoes gurdwara
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, May 18, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out