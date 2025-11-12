Man held for raping 8-year-old in Balongi
The incident took place when the accused, who lives in the same locality, took the girl to nearby bushes. Hearing her cries, two local residents rushed to the spot and intervened. They
Police on Monday arrested a man for raping an eight-year-old girl in Balongi when she had gone to throw garbage near her house. The incident took place when the accused, who lives in the same locality, took the girl to nearby bushes. Hearing her cries, two local residents rushed to the spot and intervened. They confronted the man and managed to rescue the frightened girl, who was found crying and visibly shaken. The victim’s father, who works as a labourer, later approached the police and filed a complaint against the neighbour. He told the police that his daughter had gone out of the house to throw garbage when the accused took her away and sexually assaulted her.
Other stories in brief
Four booked for forgery in court to obtain bail
Power firm sets up state-of-the-art meter testing lab
Second nagar kirtan yatra begins from Pinjore
Civil surgeon visits Aam Aadmi clinic in Mohali
Hockey Chandigarh appoints new advisor
Guv releases book on women’s mental health
Mohali hosts light-sound show
CGC hosts Moot Court 2025
Governor inaugurates eye hospital
Long-pending road project inaugurated
Chandigarh MC organises Swachhata workshop
CSIR hosts Indoor Games 2025
Trijal, Avni script title wins