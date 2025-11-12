Man held for raping 8-year-old in Balongi

Police on Monday arrested a man for raping an eight-year-old girl in Balongi when she had gone to throw garbage near her house. The incident took place when the accused, who lives in the same locality, took the girl to nearby bushes. Hearing her cries, two local residents rushed to the spot and intervened. They confronted the man and managed to rescue the frightened girl, who was found crying and visibly shaken. The victim’s father, who works as a labourer, later approached the police and filed a complaint against the neighbour. He told the police that his daughter had gone out of the house to throw garbage when the accused took her away and sexually assaulted her. The victim’s father, who works as a labourer, later approached the police and filed a complaint against the neighbour. (HT File)

Other stories in brief

Four booked for forgery in court to obtain bail

Mohali Four persons were booked for allegedly presenting forged Aadhaar cards and other fake documents in a local Mohali court to obtain bail and evade police action. According to police, the accused have been identified as Rajpal, Himdeep Kaur, Harmit, and Shadu Khan. The four allegedly appeared before the court recently and submitted falsified identity proofs and supporting papers during their bail proceedings. Police said that during document verification, court officials grew suspicious of the details provided. Upon cross-checking, it was found that the papers were fabricated and did not match government records. The court immediately reported the matter to the police for further action.

Power firm sets up state-of-the-art meter testing lab

Chandigarh Chandigarh Power Distribution Limited (CPDL) established a state-of-the-art in-house meter testing facility at its sub-station in Sector 56 to ensure electricity meter accuracy. According to officials, the primary objective of setting up the facility is to ensure that every electricity meter provided to consumers meet the accuracy standards. CPDL initiated a process to obtain certification from the National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL). The testing facility will also be available to consumers who wish to get their meters tested by applying at the respective SDO offices.

Second nagar kirtan yatra begins from Pinjore

Panchkula On the occasion of the 350th martyrdom year of Guru Teg Bahadur, the second nagar kirtan yatra commenced on Tuesday from Pinjore. An Ardaas ceremony was held at Gurdwara Guru Nanak Darbar in the presence of chief minister Nayab Singh Saini. During the programme, he also announced that the Government Polytechnic, Ambala, would be named after Guru Teg Bahadur. To commemorate his 350th martyrdom year, four nagar kirtan yatras are being organised across Haryana, covering all districts and culminating in Kurukshetra on November 24.

Civil surgeon visits Aam Aadmi clinic in Mohali

Mohali Civil surgeon Dr Sangeeta Jain on Tuesday visited the Aam Aadmi Clinic in Phase 1 and inspected the available health facilities. She visited various rooms of the clinic and reviewed OPD services, free medicines, testing setup, cleanliness, and medical equipment. Jain said that the purpose of her visit was to oversee the functioning of the Aam Aadmi Clinic and assess the health facilities being provided to the public. She added that Aam Aadmi clinics at various places in the district are proving to be a boon for the people. Health services are also being provided to pregnant women at the clinics, she said.

Hockey Chandigarh appoints new advisor

Chandigarh Hockey Chandigarh, affiliated with Hockey India and the Chandigarh Olympic Association, has appointed Dr Rupesh K Singh as its advisor. Announced during the executive body meeting, Singh will guide hockey development and promotion in the region. He has actively promoted beach games, wakeboard, water ski, cricket, and indoor games. As chairman of T20 Cricket Chandigarh, he organised the city’s first franchise-based T-20 league in 2025. Singh also holds key positions, including vice chairman of the beach games federation (North India), vice president of the world ice cricket confederation, and president of multiple Chandigarh-based sports associations.

Guv releases book on women’s mental health

Chandigarh UT administrator Gulab Chand Kataria released a book titled “Women’s Mental Health in Contemporary India: Trauma, Stigma, and Support” by Namita Gupta, professor at Panjab University. The book explores women’s mental health through trauma, workplace stress, adolescent well-being, and institutional challenges. The Governor emphasized the importance of recognising women’s mental health for societal and familial well-being. Gupta highlighted the need to link mental health with dignity, justice, and rights, advocating for inclusive policies and community engagement.

Mohali hosts light-sound show

Mohali A light and sound show titled “Hind Di Chadar” was held in Sector 88, Mohali, commemorating the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Teg Bahadur. Organised by the Punjab tourism and cultural affairs department, the show depicted Guru’s life, teachings, and sacrifice alongside his devoted Sikhs. The narrative blended sound, light, and devotion, narrating the martyrdom and the creation of Khalsa Panth by Guru Gobind Singh. Kavishri Jatha recited Vaaran, while devotees cheered with “Dhan Guru Teg Bahadur” slogans. State-level celebrations are scheduled in Sri Anandpur Sahib from November 23–25.

CGC hosts Moot Court 2025

Mohali CGC University hosted the 3rd national moot court competition 2025, featuring 50 law colleges across India, including AMU, Jamia Millia Islamia, Christ University, GGSIPU, and RGNUL Patiala. The two-day event saw participants argue the case, titled “Prakash Chandra & Others vs State of Zania”, covering constitutional and criminal law. Judges included Neeraj Kumar (ILS) and senior advocate Poonam Singh Hundal. The valedictory was graced by justice Vikram Aggarwal and CGC chancellor Rashpal Singh Dhaliwal. Amity University, Mohali won the competition; Christ University was runner-up.

Governor inaugurates eye hospital

Chandigarh UT administrator Gulab Chand Kataria inaugurated the new Grewal Eye Institute in Medicity, Chandigarh. The hospital offers advanced diagnostics, modern operating theatres, and super-specialty eye services under one roof, aiming to provide convenient, quick, and comprehensive care. Facilities include barrier-free access, wheelchair-friendly infrastructure, ample parking, and easy connectivity via roads and public transport. The integrated model reduces wait times and enables better patient-doctor interaction.

Long-pending road project inaugurated

Chandigarh Senior deputy mayor Jasbir Singh Bunty inaugurated road construction near Chetuana Mandir in Sector 42-C, addressing long-standing public inconvenience. The project will re-carpet V-6 roads across approximately 6.5 km, covering Police Colony, Bank Colony, Housing Board Complex, Judges’ Houses, and Audit Quarters. The inauguration began with a prayer and Ganesh Vandana performed by Mata Umagiri of Chetuana Mandir.

Chandigarh MC organises Swachhata workshop

Chandigarh Chandigarh municipal corporation organised a Swachhata Ki Karyashala at GMSSS, Sector 23-A, to promote waste segregation, home composting, and sustainable waste management among students. Commissioner Amit Kumar was the chief guest, joined by Dr Inderdeep Kaur, school principal, teachers, and students. Participants received live demonstrations on segregating waste and composting at home. Students pledged to implement these practices in school and households. Addressing the audience, the Commissioner said, “True Swachhata begins at home. Each citizen must take responsibility for separating wet and dry waste and home composting.”

CSIR hosts Indoor Games 2025

Chandigarh The four-day CSIR invitational indoor sports tournament 2025 began at CSIR-IMTECH, honouring eminent scientists Dr Hussain Zaheer, Dr MGK Menon, Dr AP Mitra, and Dr GS Sidhu. Twenty teams of scientists from CSIR labs, ministries, and PSUs are competing in badminton, table tennis, chess, and bridge. Sports secretary Prerna Puri inaugurated the event, with Pargat Singh as guest of honour. Directors Dr Sanjeev Khosla, Dr Shantanu Bhattacharya, and Dr Anuradha Madhukar were present. Participants enjoyed interactive sessions, with Singh seen playing badminton with scientists.

Trijal, Avni script title wins