Man held for raping minor girl

The police arrested a labourer from Uttar Pradesh for allegedly sexually assaulting and impregnating a 10-year-old girl, a native of Bihar and residing with her parents in Rohtak. The police arrested a labourer from Uttar Pradesh for allegedly sexually assaulting and impregnating a 10-year-old girl, a native of Bihar and residing with her parents in Rohtak. (Getty Images/Vetta)

Rohtak deputy superintendent of police (headquarters) Ravi Khundia said that they have received a complaint from a woman from Bihar, who is staying in Rohtak that her daughter complained of stomachache, following which she was rushed to Post-Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS).

“The doctors confirmed pregnancy, and the woman contacted the police. The girl told her mother that the accused, who was working as a labourer with her father, assaulted her several times when her father had gone to work. The accused man identified as Umesh alias Ravi of Uttar Pradesh has been arrested, and he is booked under various sections of the POCSO act,” the DSP added.