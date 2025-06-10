Search Search
Tuesday, Jun 10, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Man held with 9 kg ganja near BSF HQ in Chandigarh

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jun 10, 2025 10:20 AM IST

According to the FIR, the patrolling team deployed to curb the rising incidents of theft and snatching in the area, spotted a man carrying a large white bag

The Chandigarh Police arrested a 28-year-old man with over 9 kg of ganja near the BSF headquarters in the Ram Darbar area on Sunday afternoon.

When questioned, the accused was unable to produce any licence or permit for possession of the substance, said Chandigarh Police. (Getty Images)
When questioned, the accused was unable to produce any licence or permit for possession of the substance, said Chandigarh Police. (Getty Images)

The accused, identified as Deepak Kumar, hails from Vaishali district in Bihar and was currently residing in Hallo Majra, Chandigarh.

According to the FIR, the patrolling team deployed to curb the rising incidents of theft and snatching in the area, spotted a man carrying a large white bag.

On seeing the police, the man immediately turned around and started retreating raising suspicion. The police team chased and apprehended him.

Upon checking the bag, the police discovered a large quantity of suspected narcotic substance. When questioned, the accused identified himself as Deepak Kumar, a native of Bihar. He was unable to produce any licence or permit for possession of the substance.

A case under Section 20 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act was registered against him at the Sector-31 police station.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Man held with 9 kg ganja near BSF HQ in Chandigarh
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, June 10, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On