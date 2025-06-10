Man held with 9 kg ganja near BSF HQ in Chandigarh

The Chandigarh Police arrested a 28-year-old man with over 9 kg of ganja near the BSF headquarters in the Ram Darbar area on Sunday afternoon. When questioned, the accused was unable to produce any licence or permit for possession of the substance, said Chandigarh Police. (Getty Images)

The accused, identified as Deepak Kumar, hails from Vaishali district in Bihar and was currently residing in Hallo Majra, Chandigarh.

According to the FIR, the patrolling team deployed to curb the rising incidents of theft and snatching in the area, spotted a man carrying a large white bag.

On seeing the police, the man immediately turned around and started retreating raising suspicion. The police team chased and apprehended him.

Upon checking the bag, the police discovered a large quantity of suspected narcotic substance. When questioned, the accused identified himself as Deepak Kumar, a native of Bihar. He was unable to produce any licence or permit for possession of the substance.

A case under Section 20 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act was registered against him at the Sector-31 police station.