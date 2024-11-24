Man killed, 12 hurt in two road mishaps in Mohali

Two different road mishaps in Mohali district over the past 24 hours left a man dead and 12 people injured. Mangled remains of the Tempo Traveller after it collided with a cab on Airport Road at the Mohali Towers intersection in Industrial Area, Phase 8-B, on Saturday. (HT Photo)

The first mishap involved a hit-and-run, where a speeding car claimed a 30-year-old motorcyclist’s life near Basauli village, Handesra in Dera Bassi.

The deceased, Gurdip Singh of Lalru, was returning home after dropping his friend at Handesra around 10.15 pm, when a speeding car, bearing a Haryana number, hit him and drove off. Onlookers rushed him to the Dera Bassi civil hospital, but doctors declared him dead.

Handesra police identified the car driver as Bunty of Kurukshetra. He was booked under Sections 281 (rash driving) and 106 (causing death by negligence) of the BNS.

The second accident took place on Airport Road at the Mohali Towers intersection in Industrial Area, Phase 8-B, on Saturday early morning, when a Tempo Traveller tried to cross without slowing down, leading to a collision with a cab.

The tempo was ferrying Nepalese labourers and seven children from Manali to Nepal, said police. As it approached the Mohali Towers intersection around 4.30 am, the driver did not slow down and hit a Maruti Suzuki Ertiga.

The crash left the cab driver and 11 passengers of the tempo injured. The cab driver was headed to Shahi Majra to pick up employees of a private company in Phase 8-B.

After onlookers informed police, the victims were rushed to the local civil hospital, where they were discharged after first-aid. Meanwhile, the driver of the Tempo Traveller fled the spot.