Man killed as vehicle hits parked truck in Khanna

The cleaner of a truck was killed after the vehicle hit another stationary truck on the national highway near Libra village in Khanna on Saturday night. The collision’s impact was such that the truck cleaner was trapped in the cabin and succumber despite rescue efforts. The mangled truck after hitting the parked vehicle in Ludhiana. (HT Photo)

After the mishap, the driver of the stationary truck managed to escape and police have lodged a first-information report (FIR) against the unidentified accused.

The victim has been identified as Naresh Kumar of Rajasthan’s Churu. The driver of the moving truck survived with minor injuries.

Nirmal Singh, an eyewitness, said that the truck was heading towards Ludhiana. After reaching near Libra village, it rammed into a truck parked on the roadside. He alleged that the parked truck did not have reflectors.

Nirmal added that they rushed the driver to the hospital. The victim was trapped inside the cabin, which was mangled, he said. According to Nirmal, they toiled hard for at least 25 minutes for his rescue, but to no avail.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Sukhdev Singh said that on being informed, the police reached the spot and joined locals in the rescue operation. It took at least 25 hours to get the cleaner out of the cabin, but he died at the hospital. A hunt is on for the arrest of the accused.

Tanker turns over at the spot

Hours after the mishap, a tanker containing rice bran oil turned over at the same spot near Libra village. The Sadak Surakhya Force (SSF) reached the spot and removed the battery from the tanker to avoid any untoward incident.

As the oil spilled over the road, police diverted the traffic on the service lane. According to the police, the driver survived with minor injuries. The tanker was heading to Khanna from Barnala.