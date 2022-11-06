Man killed, four family members injured in road accident in Panipat
When they reached near Badauli village on NH 44, their car hit a truck which was wrongly parked on the highway
: A 46-year-old man was killed and four members of his family sustained injuries in a road accident on NH 44 near Badauli village of Panipat district on Saturday.
The police have identified the deceased as Satish Mittal, a resident of Geeta colony of Panipat. The injured have been identified as Satish’s sisters-in-laws Rekha and Kamlesh, niece Muskan and nephew Sahil.
According to police, the accident took place when Satish along with his family members was returning from Karnal after attending a marriage function. When they reached near Badauli village on NH 44, their car hit a truck which was wrongly parked on the highway.
Satish was declared as brought dead, while others were undergoing the treatment at a private hospital and their condition was said to be stable.
Ram Niwas, incharge of Panipat’s Sadar police station, said that a case has been registered against the truck driver under relevant sections of the IPC and the body has been handed over to the family members after the postmortem examination.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics