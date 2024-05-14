Man killed in accidental fire in Amritsar

A 45-year-old man died when his gun went off by mistake at the hands of his son in Nangali village on the outskirts of Amritsar city late on Monday evening, the police said. Identified as Rupinder Singh, the deceased was a landlord in the area. The deceased’s son too received gunshot injury. He has been hospitalised in a critical condition

Inspector Amarjit Singh, station house officer (SHO) of the Kambo police station, said the deceased brought his rifle home after getting it repaired. “His son Amarbir Singh picked it up but he was not aware that it was loaded with cartridges. He accidently fired at his father,” he said.

According to the SHO, while Amarbir was placing the gun down, it again went off accidently, leaving him severely injured. “His father succumbed to his injuries on the spot. Amarbir has been admitted to a hospital and he is in a critical condition,” he added.