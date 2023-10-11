News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Man killed in clash between rival groups in Ludhiana

Man killed in clash between rival groups in Ludhiana

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Oct 12, 2023 05:30 AM IST

According to police, seven persons have been booked on charges of murder and rioting. The victim has been identified as Baljit Singh of Gidderwindi village

One person was killed in a clash between two rival groups in Gidderwindi village due to an old feud, police said on Tuesday, adding that two persons have been arrested in connection with the case.

HT Image
HT Image

According to police, seven persons have been booked on charges of murder and rioting. The victim has been identified as Baljit Singh of Gidderwindi village.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

The accused have been identified as Ajay Singh, Daljit Singh alias Pilla, Sameer Singh, Kuljit Singh, Dilpreet Singh, Arsdeep Singh alias Alsi, and Sukhpreet Singh alias Misri, all from Dalla village in Jagraon. Of these, Ajay and Sukhpreet have been arrested.

The First Information Report (FIR) was filed on the statement of the victim’s father, Mehal Singh, from Gidderwindi village.

According to the complainant, his son was working at a tent house with Sukhpreet, who had a rivalry with several members of Dalla village. On October 4, Misri invited Baljit to his nephew’s birthday party. Baljit, along with his friends, visited Dalla village. However, the situation took a violent turn when the accused came there. They had come prepared with sharp-edged weapons, and a confrontation escalated after that. The clash resulted in Baljit sustaining severe injuries, and he was rushed to hospital. He died on October 9.

Sub-inspector Surjit Singh said that the police were alerted after Baljit died.

A case has been registered against the accused at the Hathur police station under sections 302, 120B, 148, and 149 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Police stated that two accused have been arrested and they have launched a manhunt for the arrest of the rest of the accused.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, October 12, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out