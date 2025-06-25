Search
Wednesday, Jun 25, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Subscribe
Enjoy unlimited access

Subscribe Now! Get features like

ad-free-icon
Ad lite A Minimal Ad Experience
premium-icon-1
HT Premium Articles Expertly crafted articles
quick-read-icon-1
Quickreads Segment News brief in summary format
epaper-icon-1
HT E-paper Access digital news experience
sub-popup-img
Subscribe Now

Man killed in Sangrur village, one held

ByHT Correspondent, Sangrur
Jun 25, 2025 05:46 AM IST

As per the first information report, the deceased Bhagwant Singh was unmarried. He used to live alone at his house. His brother (complainant), Tarsem, stated that Bhagwant was addicted to alcohol.

A man has been arrested in connection with the murder that occurred in Mullowal village, Sangrur, on Monday. The accused, Baljeet Singh, from the same village, was arrested under section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, a police official said.

A man has been arrested in connection with the murder that occurred in Mullowal village, Sangrur, on Monday. The accused, Baljeet Singh, from the same village, was arrested under section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, a police official said. (Getty Images/ Representational image)
A man has been arrested in connection with the murder that occurred in Mullowal village, Sangrur, on Monday. The accused, Baljeet Singh, from the same village, was arrested under section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, a police official said. (Getty Images/ Representational image)

As per the first information report, the deceased Bhagwant Singh was unmarried. He used to live alone at his house. His brother (complainant), Tarsem, stated that Bhagwant was addicted to alcohol. He said that when on Monday he visited Bhagwant’s house to ask about lunch, he reportedly saw Baljeet leaving the house with a bleeding right hand. On entering, Tarsem discovered his brother’s blood-soaked body.

Police said the post-mortem of the body has been conducted. Further investigation into the matter is underway.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Man killed in Sangrur village, one held
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On