Man killed in Sangrur village, one held

A man has been arrested in connection with the murder that occurred in Mullowal village, Sangrur, on Monday. The accused, Baljeet Singh, from the same village, was arrested under section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, a police official said. (Getty Images/ Representational image)

As per the first information report, the deceased Bhagwant Singh was unmarried. He used to live alone at his house. His brother (complainant), Tarsem, stated that Bhagwant was addicted to alcohol. He said that when on Monday he visited Bhagwant’s house to ask about lunch, he reportedly saw Baljeet leaving the house with a bleeding right hand. On entering, Tarsem discovered his brother’s blood-soaked body.

Police said the post-mortem of the body has been conducted. Further investigation into the matter is underway.