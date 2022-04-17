Man murdered in Kotkapura, unidentified persons booked
Faridkot : The district police have booked three unidentified persons for the murder of a 40-year-old man in Faridkot district’s Kotkapura on Saturday.
The victim was identified as Angrez Singh of Maur village in the district. Sub-inspector Gurjinderpal Singh said a case has been registered based on the complaint of the victim’s neighbour, Kulwinder Singh.
In his complaint, Kulwinder said three men carrying weapons attacked them near Bahman Wala Road when he along with his wife, son and neighbour Angrez were on the way on a bike to Kotkapura. Angrez sustained injuries on his head as he was attacked with a sharp-edged weapon and they all fell from the bike,” he added.
Police said that the injured were rushed to the Kotkapura civil hospital where Angrez was declared brought dead while Kulwinder and his wife were referred to Guru Gobind Singh Medical College and Hospital at Faridkot. “CCTV footage of the area is being scanned to identify the attackers,” police said. The motive behind the murder is yet to be ascertained, said the police.
A case under Sections 302 (murder), 323 (voluntary causing hurt), 34 (common intension) and 427 (mischief causing damage) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at the Kotkapura city police station.
-
Big rejig: Punjab govt transfers 32 IAS officers
Chandigarh : In a major administrative reshuffle, the Aam Aadmi Party government in Punjab on Saturday issued transfer and posting orders of 32 IAS officers, including two special chief secretary rank officers, with immediate effect. According to the orders, Vijay Kumar Janjua (1989 batch) has been posted as special chief secretary, jails, relieving Dhirendra Kumar Tiwari from the additional charge.
-
Will contribute RS salary for education of farmers’ daughters: Harbhajan
Chandigarh: Rajya Sabha MP and former cricketer Harbhajan Singh on Saturday said that hJai Hindwill contribute the salary he will get as a member of the Upper House towards the education of farmers' daughters. Singh, who was elected to Rajya Sabha last month, said he will do everything he can for the betterment of the country. Singh was among the five Aam Aadmi Party candidates who were elected unopposed to Rajya Sabha from Punjab.
-
Payal resident tries to run over 37-year-old man
A resident of Cheema village in Payal tried to run over a resident of the same village on Issru Road on Saturday. After the complainant, Naginder Singh, 37 fell on the road, the accused tried to attack him with a sharp-edged weapon. However, the victim managed to escape and take shelter in a nearby house. The accused, identified as Ramanpreet Singh, suspected that the complainant, Naginder Singh, 37, had an extramarital affair with his wife.
-
Gautam Budh Nagar reports 70 new Covid-19 cases
Gautam Budh Nagar on Saturday reported 70 new Covid-19 cases that included 14 children, taking the active case load in the district to 218. Since April 9, Gautam Budh Nagar has reported 237 cases out of which 58 are children. On Saturday, eight patients recovered from the virus. District surveillance officer, Dr Manoj Kushwaha, Gautam Budh Nagar added that among the adults, six patients are under hospitalisation at present. Till Friday, there were 40 CVCs across the district.
-
Don’t indulge in malpractices: Punjab panchayat minister to officials
Stressing zero tolerance towards corrupt practices, minister for rural development and panchayats, animal husbandry, fisheries and dairy development and NRI affairs Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal on Saturday issued a warning to officials not to indulge in any sort of malpractices, especially while conducting development works in villages. Dhaliwal said officials will not be spared if their direct or indirect share is found in materials used for the development works in villages.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics