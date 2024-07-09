Man murders second wife too after serving time for killing first

Fazilka police on Monday arrested a Jalalabad man for allegedly killing his second wife, Prakash Kaur, with scissors, officials said. The man had been released from jail four months ago after serving a 10-year sentence for murdering his first wife. Accused Raman Sharma was released from jail four months ago after serving a 10-year sentence for murdering his first wife.

Fazilka senior superintendent of police Pragya Jain said Balwinder Singh, son of the victim, filed a complaint stating that his mother married Raman Sharma a year and a half ago. Sharma was pressuring Kaur to transfer her property to him but she wanted to transfer it to her son and daughter-in-law.

An altercation ensued, during which Sharma attacked her with scissors. Kaur was immediately taken to Civil Hospital Jalalabad and later referred to Guru Gobind Singh College, Faridkot, where she succumbed to her injuries,” the deceased son said in his complaint.

“ Raman Sharma has been arrested and further legal action is underway,” Jain said.

Preliminary investigations revealed that Raman Sharma had previously murdered his first wife, Rita Sharma, in 2015, for which he was sentenced to ten years of rigorous imprisonment by a court.